CoA chief Rai recommends two-match ban on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

"I am not convinced with Hardik's explanation and I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead," Rai told PTI.

"Edulji has sought legal opinion whether the duo can be banned. So, obviously a decision will be taken once she gives her nod. As far as I am concerned, the comments were crass, in bad taste and unacceptable," said Rai.

A Board official told MyKhel that both Pandya and Rahul will be spoken to once they return from Australia and New Zealand after the ODI and T20I series.

Earlier, Rai had issued a show-cause notice to both Pandya and Rahul for their remarks. Pandya had issued an apology letter to BCCI. "I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising that these could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I am sincerely regretful," he wrote in his response.

"I would like to assure you that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on my part to offend anyone or portray any section of the society in bad light. I made these statements in the flow of the show and had not comprehended the extent to which my statements would be found offensive," he added.

The 25-year-old, who is in Sydney for the ODI series against Australia, vowed never to repeat the behaviour. "Rest assured, I hold the BCCI in highest regard and will exercise complete discretion and prudence to ensure that such incidents are never repeated in future," he said.

Pandya had also spoken to head coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli and other teammates, expressing his regret. Pandya, the 25-year-old all-rounder, and Rahul, the opening batsman, appeared on the celebrity chat show together. Pandya, whose remarks on the programme were criticised as sexist, apologised for them, saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show.