CoA likely to help state units become fully Lodha compliant

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) in all likelihood will be holding a workshop especially for the North-Eastern states to help them become fully "Lodha Compliant" with their respective constitutions.

According to the 10th Status Report submitted by the CoA to the Supreme Court, there are 17 state units which are substantially compliant, 10 which are partially compliant and seven which are non-compliant.

"The CoA is likely to hold a workshop to explain us the finer details which we need to address in order to become fully Lodha Compliant. The workshop is set to be held in Mumbai," a senior office bearer of a North-Eastern state told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He then went on to cite an example.

"Like in new BCCI constitution, the CEO needs to have earlier managed a company with a turnover of Rs 100 crore. Now, why would such a corporate want to work in North-Eastern state. I was told that Rs 100 crore turnover is only for BCCI. So these are little things that we need to sort out," the official said.

Then there is Kerala, where for becoming president of the state association, a person needs to attend six Annual General Meetings, which is not required as per new constitution.

Non Compliant: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh.

Partially Compliant: Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Manipur, Maharashtra, Vidarbha.

Substantially compliant: Andhra, Assam, Baroda, Mizoram, Puducherry, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Mumbai, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 1:58 [IST]
