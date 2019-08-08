Cricket
Ackermann takes record T20 figures with 7-18 in Vitality Blast

By Opta
Colin Ackermann sensationally took 7-18 from his four overs
Colin Ackermann sensationally took 7-18 from his four overs

London, August 8: Colin Ackermann became the first bowler to take seven wickets in a Twenty20 match following a remarkable display for Leicestershire on Wednesday (August 7).

Ackermann sensationally took 7-18 from his four overs to see Leicestershire to a 55-run win over Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast midweek.

The 28-year-old had removed Michael Burgess early on, but it was not until the start of the 15th over, with Birmingham 118-3 chasing 190, that his record-breaking antics really kicked into gear.

Three wickets fell for two runs, with Liam Banks caught and bowled, and then Ackermann was at it again in the 17th, a further three dismissals going for three runs as his final delivery made history.

Read more about: cricket t20 twenty20
Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
