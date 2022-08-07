Commonwealth Games 2022: Tahlia McGrath plays final despite testing positive for COVID-19

The toss was delayed slightly as the Indian cricket team only found out about Mcgrath's health status before the flip of the coin. "Cricket Australia (CA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India.

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final," said Cricket Australia in a statement.

As per a PTI report, the BCCI as well as team sources claimed the players including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur got a bit edgy when they found out about Mcgrath.

"There was no time to react since the Indian team only found out about it at the toss. Obviously, there was a concern but it is the decision of the authorities," said a source.

The Indian team was itself hit by COVID 19 before its departure to Birmingham with Pooja Vastrakar and S Meghana testing positive at NCA in Bengaluru.

"In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials.

"The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee," the CA statement added.

Australia captain Meg Lanning had won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Birmingham and the reigning World T20 champions posted 161/8 in stipulated 20 overs. Beth Mooney was the top scorer for the Aussies and posted 61 before getting dismissed. Lanning was run out for 36. Renuka Singh (2/25) and Sneh Rana (2/38) were the pick of the bowlers for India.