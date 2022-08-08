Commonwealth Games: Sourav Ganguly laments India’s heart-breaking loss to Australia

Though the silver-winning feat will go down as a big achievement for the Indian women’s side and will help women’s cricket grow, there is another factor that comes to the forefront. And that is, that the Indian side once again failed to cross the final hurdle. This is the third time India failed on the big stage.

The mighty Australians once again prevailed over the Indian side as they let another silverware slip through their finders.

Needing 50 from the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, India was cruising towards the gold medal. But a batting collapse saw the Indian eves lose their last five wickets for just 13 runs. It was India’s game to lose and many former cricketers, though congratulating the team, did rue the fact that India failed to cross the final hurdle once again.

In the CWG final against Australia, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were on top for most part of the game. But they let the game slip away from them in the death overs. It was deja vu for the women’s side who had suffered a similar batting collapse during their T20 World final loss to the same opponents. The Indian eves went down to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in 2020 and the 2017 ODI World Cup final in England.

Though many hailed their silver-winning effort, the Indian eve’s failure to close out big games saw them draw a lot of criticism, including BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Following India’s match, Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the side, but the BCCI president did not hide his disappointment, stating it was India’s game. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian skipper wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian women’s team for winning silver.. But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonite..@BCCIWomen.”