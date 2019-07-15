Comparison between teams' show at 1992 and 2019 World Cups

In a thrilling final contest at Lord's, England ended up as the winner as they beat an equally competitive New Zealand in the super over by the virtue of hitting more boundaries.

This WC had a lot of eerie semblance with Pakistan's campaign in the 1992 edition till they lost out in the race for the semifinals.

Here we take a comparative look at how teams that took part in both 1992 and 2019 World Cups did till the end:

England: The Three Lions had sported a similar-looking jersey in the 1992 edition as they did in 2019. And they bettered their 1992 record in 2019 by picking up the title. In 1992, Graham Gooch's side had finished second in the league and after winning a controversial semifinal over South Africa, were beaten by Imran Khan's Pakistan in final. This time, they finished third in the league stage and won the title.

New Zealand: In 1992, NZ were one of the best sides that had won seven games on the trot, but lost the last league game and the semifinal, both to Pakistan. Martin Crowe's side was a sensation that year and finished as the table toppers but could not nail it at the end. In 2019, Kane Williamson's side had a different journey with a slump towards the end, but they yet made the finals and finished as runners-up.

India: A massive improvement for the Men in Blue in the 2019 edition compared to 1992. Virat Kohli's side saw a fate similar to NZ of 1992 as they won seven games in the league to finish as table toppers but lost the semifinal to the Kiwis. In 1992, Mohammad Azharuddin's side had finished a poor seventh among nine teams with just two wins.

Australia: The 2015 champions led by Aaron Finch too did fantastic till the semifinals by winning seven of their nine games and losing two. They were the first team to qualify for the semifinals, but tasted their first last-four loss to arch-rivals England. In 1992, Australia were firm favourites to win the tournament as it took place at their home, but Allan Border's side had failed to make it to the semi-finals and finished fifth in the points table.

Pakistan: Despite several similarities between their campaigns in 1992 and 2019, the Men in Green couldn't give the final touches to their mission in 2019. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side had shown a late resurgence but they despite finishing on same points with NZ, they crashed out because of an inferior net run-rate. In 1992, Imran Khan's Pakistan had finished fourth with nine points to advance to the semifinals. This time, they got 11 but yet finished fifth.

Sri Lanka: The 1996 champions would consider themselves lucky for having got two points from two rain-affected matches this time. With only three wins, they finished with eight points and got the No.6 position in the points table. Dimuth Karunaratne's side did not quite deliver the punches but yet their rank was better than the No.8 in the 1992 edition they had played under Aravinda de Silva with two wins.

South Africa: The biggest disappointment when one compares the 1992 and 2019 editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Proteas had made their World Cup debut in 1992 and were an absolute sensation. They had won five out of nine matches that year under Kepler Wessels to finish as the third team in the points table. This year, Faf du Plessis's team could win only three matches, including a dead tie against Australia on the last day, and finished with seven points. They got the No.7 rank in the points table in their worst-ever performance at the WC.

Bangladesh: Bangladesh were not there in the 1992 World Cup. They finished eighth in the 2019 edition despite getting an impressive start. Mashrafe Mortaza's side won three matches and lost five while one was washed out. They also finished with seven points but had a poor net run-rate.

West Indies: Jason Holder's side won their first and last games in the 2019 WC, and lost six in between while one was washed out. The team had a bunch of brilliant individuals but they never could deliver as a team and finished ninth in the tournament. In 1992, the West Indies did better with four wins and finished sixth in the table with eight points. They had narrowly missed out a semifinal berth that year by losing to Australia in their final league game.

Afghanistan: They were not there in the 1992 World Cup but they replaced Zimbabwe, who had held the woonden spoon in that edition. Afghanistan failed to win a single game in the 2019 WC while Zimbabwe, who missed out this year, had won at least one.