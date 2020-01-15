Concussed Pant not to travel with Indian team to Rajkot

Pant didn't take the field for the second half of the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 14) after getting hit on the helmet while batting and a BCCI source said the wicketkeeper remains under observation.

"Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later," a BCCI source told PTI.

"Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation," he added.

There is still no clarity on whether he will be available for selection or rested in the next game.

The 22-year-old was struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the 44th over of India's innings, which also resulted in his wicket.

Pant suffers concussion, Rahul keeps wickets in his absence

The injury forced K L Rahul to take his position behind the stumps when India came out to field.

On Tuesday (January 14) night, the BCCI said in a statement that Pant is under observation and he would be monitored overnight.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia. While Rahul kept wickets, Manish Pandey came in as an on-field replacement for Pant.

Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering in the series-opener, their biggest win against the sub-continental giants.