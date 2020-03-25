Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: CAB, its president pledge contribution of Rs 30 lakh for combating COVID-19

By Pti

Kolkata, March 25: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday decided to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh while its president Avishek Dalmiya pledged Rs 5 lakh to the state administration to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have decided to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh and personally I will be donating Rs 5 lakh. We're in talks with the state government on how to donate the money," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.

"We are perhaps going through the darkest phase of human civilisation when worldwide lives have been lost to novel coronavirus. Cricket stands for Unity. It also stands for humanity. Therefore, we have decided to donate the amount to the Emergency Relief Fund to be used in combating this disease," Avishek said.

"As a responsible institution, it is our duty to stand by the administration and help them eradicate this disease," he added.

Avishek also "appealed" to his followers on his Facebook page to come forward and contribute in whatever possible way.

"It's an appeal to those whom God has blessed with plenty to come up with voluntary donations to the Government’s Relief Fund. Personally, I would want to meet some of the needs for the vulnerable by contributing to the Government’s Emergency Relief Fund. Hope you would do the same too.

"It is my appeal to contribute in whatever possible way, so that the state government can use that amount to take relief measures and stop the spread of the virus. Please come forward and support the cause."

The 1.3-billion populated India has gone into a total lockdown from Wednesday midnight in an attempt to contain the spread of the pandemic. India has confirmed more than 600 positive cases and 10 deaths. The global death toll is nearing 19,000.

More CAB News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 19:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue