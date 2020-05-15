Coronavirus: David Gower has his say on first ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's in 2021

David who has been one of the batting mainstays for England in the '80s and helped England to many memorable victories also feels that the newly introduced ICC World Test Championships has come into the existence to give it a context but considering the current scenario it is good enough for now and he does not have much qualms about it.

"The idea of this World Test Championship has come about for one very simple reason that people are worried about the survival of Test match cricket. Back in the seventies, eighties, I don't think we needed context to be fair. Test cricket was very much more obviously the most important format and if there was anything to be judged by, it was the performances in Test matches both as an individual and as a team. Odysseys were seen as serious, but in a sense, more fun. I think everyone just believed that Test cricket was the ultimate test and if you had any sort of personal pride, if you had any team pride, then you made sure that you played as well as you could in most Test matches," Gower said.

"But I think the idea is a good enough one for now, whether or not we get through it, obviously with interruption to world cricket at the moment, there are issues with that and whether or not we get to that first final in due course, we will have to wait and see," the former England captain quipped.

Sunil Gavaskar has once famously called out David a preacher during England's Tour to India in 1984-85 but the Englishman thinks it was probably a joke and says that he indeed does share a great rapport with him.

"There were certain incidents that happened in the Eden Test and when he called me a preacher, I was amused by it and probably thought he was joking. I have a lot of respect and affection for Sunny. He's one of those men who I do look to met forward when I am in India. We have had meals out in Mumbai and we have had meals out in the UK. He is a very, very good man and of course, one great player. I absolutely have no problem with the one preacher that used to describe me," concluded David.

