Lockdown days: India cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem awaiting West Bengal Govt's nod to unite with ailing wife in Kolkata

By

New Delhi, April 19: The ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill. Lakhs of people are stranded to wherever they are and many of them are away from their families.

The sporting fraternity is also badly affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. They are staying indoors with their families and urging the fans to 'stay indoor, stay safe'.

India cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem is amongst those who are stuck in a different city while his wife is in the other. To make the matters worse for the Jharkhand spinner, his wife has a medical situation but the cricketer couldn't be with her in such a time.

Talking to The New Indian Express Nadeem revealed that he's stranded at his in-laws' place in Dhanbad while his wife is in Kolkata. His wife is suffering from a fatty liver and needs to get some medical tests done but due to the travel restrictions in place, he couldn't be with her as the entry to West Bengal is closed.

"She has a fatty liver and is undergoing treatment for it for the past four-five months. She is taking medications as prescribed by the doctors but right now she is feeling weakness and nausea," Nadeem told the daily.

Nadeem, who made his Test debut last year in Ranchi, informed that he will also seek the help of the West Bengal government so that he can unite with his ailing wife.

"She needs to undergo a few tests including MRI. I have enquired here in Dhanbad but hospitals do not have the facility for all these tests. I have spoken to a few of my acquaintances and sought their help. I will also try to speak to the West Bengal government seeking its help," Nadeem added.

As per reports, the cricketer took permission from the Dhanbad district administration and left for Kolkata a couple of days ago, but he was stopped at the Jharkhand-West Bengal border.

"He was not allowed to enter West Bengal. Cops heard Nadeem patiently but told him that they cannot let them go. He apprised them of the medical condition of his wife but they did not relent as they believed it was not an emergency case," said the former secretary of the Dhanbad Cricket Association and Nadeem's childhood coach, SA Rahman.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, Nadeem has been doing a lot of charity work in his neighbourhood and helping the needy. He has been offering food and other essential materials to the people in the nearby slums.

India - 14,792 | World - 2,248,863
Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 18:02 [IST]
