Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Mumbai Ranji cricketers donate blood

By Pti

Mumbai, June 8: Mumbai Ranji players Vinayak Bhoir and Royston Dias were among more than 90 cricketers who donated blood on Monday, responding to a drive launched by JJ Hospital.

Coronavirus: MCA to wait and watch for resumption of cricket activity

The blood donation drive was organised by the hospital in Virar in association with Vishnu Vaman Thakur Charitable Trust, VIVA College, and the Mumbai Cricket Association-affiliated Sainath Sports Club and Our's Cricket Club.

Over 90 cricketers donated blood, according to MCA apex council member Ajinkya Naik.

Besides the cricket players, MLA Kshitij Thakur, former Mumbai Cricket Association office-bearer Pankaj Thakur, and Naik also donated blood.

"We are in these tough times when there is unfortunately an abundance of patients and dearth of blood for them," said Naik, who was also Mumbai's team manager for the last Ranji season.

"The players have set an example for the whole state and country to come up and serve the nation," he added.

The camp was organised considering the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for voluntary blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More MUMBAI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 23:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue