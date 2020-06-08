Coronavirus: Mumbai Ranji cricketers donate blood

Coronavirus: MCA to wait and watch for resumption of cricket activity



The blood donation drive was organised by the hospital in Virar in association with Vishnu Vaman Thakur Charitable Trust, VIVA College, and the Mumbai Cricket Association-affiliated Sainath Sports Club and Our's Cricket Club.

Over 90 cricketers donated blood, according to MCA apex council member Ajinkya Naik.

Besides the cricket players, MLA Kshitij Thakur, former Mumbai Cricket Association office-bearer Pankaj Thakur, and Naik also donated blood.

"We are in these tough times when there is unfortunately an abundance of patients and dearth of blood for them," said Naik, who was also Mumbai's team manager for the last Ranji season.

"The players have set an example for the whole state and country to come up and serve the nation," he added.

The camp was organised considering the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for voluntary blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.