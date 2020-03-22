Coronavirus: South Africa cricket team stayed at the same hotel in Lucknow as Kanika Kapoor: Report

South Africa were to play three ODIs during the tour that was aborted after the washed-out opening game in Dharamsala. The team reached Lucknow for the second ODI which was later called off and so was the third ODI, scheduled to be played in Kolkata.

The "Baby Doll" singer, who became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted to a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has also booked Kapoor for negligence and committing acts that are likely to spread disease.

"There are reports that she dined in the hotel's buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby. She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match (against India), which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel's annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her," said an officer engaged in surveillance was quoted by Times of India report.

Meanwhile, the South African cricket team has been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days after returning midway from the ODI tour of India due to the pandemic.

Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, was quoted as saying that the players have been told to isolate themselves and will be tested for the deadly virus in case any symptoms show up. "We have recommended the players social distance themselves from others and self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days. I think that is proper guidance to protect themselves, people around them, their families and their communities," he was quoted as saying by the media here.

"In that period, if any of them have symptoms or any other factors that are cause for concern, we will ensure this is investigated appropriately and managed accordingly with the protocols that are in place," he added.