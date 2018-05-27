Cricket

Courtney Walsh to continue as Bangladesh head coach

Former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh
Dhaka, May 27: Courtney Walsh will continue in his role as interim head coach of Bangladesh for the Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan.

The former West Indies fast bowler served in the position during the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka in March.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which announced the news in a statement published on Sunday (May 27), is still seeking a long-term replacement for Chandika Hathurusingha, who resigned in November 2017 to become Sri Lanka's head coach.

Walsh, 55, began working with the Tigers as a bowling coach in 2016.

Bangladesh earned two victories, both over Sri Lanka, from four matches in the group stage of the tri-nation series under the guidance of the former Windies skipper, before losing the final to India by four wickets.

The three-match T20 contest against Afghanistan begins in Dehradun on June 3.

Source: OPTA

