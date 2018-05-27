Courtney Walsh to continue as Bangladesh head coach

The former West Indies fast bowler served in the position during the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka in March.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which announced the news in a statement published on Sunday (May 27), is still seeking a long-term replacement for Chandika Hathurusingha, who resigned in November 2017 to become Sri Lanka's head coach.

Walsh, 55, began working with the Tigers as a bowling coach in 2016.

Bangladesh earned two victories, both over Sri Lanka, from four matches in the group stage of the tri-nation series under the guidance of the former Windies skipper, before losing the final to India by four wickets.

The three-match T20 contest against Afghanistan begins in Dehradun on June 3.

