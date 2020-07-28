Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Covid 19 crisis: Imran Tahir finally leaves to South Africa from Pakistan. Tahir was playing in Pakistan Super League.

By
Imran Tahir leaves Pakistan finally
Imran Tahir leaves Pakistan finally

Karachi, July 28: South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir finally flew out of Pakistan after being stuck in the country since March due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan-born South African bowler flew on Sunday directly to the West Indies where he will compete in the Caribbean Premier League.

Tahir who had come to Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan Super League got stuck in Lahore when the government imposed travel restrictions soon after the suspension of the tournament due to the pandemic.

"He belongs to Lahore so he remained here until the travel restrictions were lifted," a source close to the cricketer said.

More IMRAN TAHIR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL Governing Council meet on August 1
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue