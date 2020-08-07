CPL 2020: Team analysis: Trinbago Knight Riders: Strength, Weakness, Squad, Stars to watch, Prediction

The Knight Riders are three-time CPL champions winning the championship in 2013, 2017 and 2018. In other seasons they finished either third or fourth and so far they have not missed reaching the Qualifiers. It is an envious record. Can they protect that streak in CPL 2020? MyKhel takes a closer look at Knight Riders through this SWOT report.

1. Strength

The strength of Knight Riders lies in an ensemble of high-impact players. They have Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Darren Bravo, Sikandar Raza, and all of them are accomplished T20 players and have proved their credentials in various leagues over the years. Simmons was the second highest scorer in the CPL 2019 with 430 runs from 12 matches with fifties and his strike-rate was an exceptional 150. Pollard was the fifth highest run-getter with 349 runs from 12 games at 58.16 with a fifty and his strike-rate was a fearsome 159.36. This they have an Indian player in their roster in veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe and he could make an impact and lend some variety to their attack.

2. Weakness

The inherent squad strength of the Knight Riders will allow them to tide over small chinks. But they could be stretched a bit when it comes to bowling. Narine is the only bowler in their ranks who can be viewed as a genuine threat and Dwayne Bravo too could add some experience. But the rest of the line-up does not evoke as much confidence. They might be hoping that Tambe will add some edge to their attack.

3. The Squad

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

4. Stars to watch

Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Pravin Tambe.

5. Prediction

They should be in the Qualifiers once again and is a strong favourite to add a fourth title.