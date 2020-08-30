Cricket
CPL 2020: Phillips stars as Tallawahs outplay Patriots

By Pti
Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 79 off 61 balls to help Jamaica Tallawahs to victory (Image Courtesy: CPLT20 Twitter)
Port of Spain, August 30: Glenn Phillips starred with the bat as Jamaica Tallawahs outplayed St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 37 runs in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) on Saturday (August 29).

Opener Phillips batted through 20 overs, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 61 balls to help Jamaica Tallawahs post a competitive 147 for 6.

Their bowlers, led by Carlos Brathwaite (3/11), then completed the job, dismissing the Patriots for 110 in 19.4 overs for a comfortable win.

Earlier, promoted to open, Nkrumah Bonner steered Sheldon Cottrell for four and drove Ish Sodhi for six before being dismissed by Imran Khan as he chipped to Cottrell at long-on.

1
9936-nonopta-8292

Jermaine Blackwood and Phillips then took the Tallawahs to 53 for one at halfway stage.

With Phillips dropping anchor, the Tallawahs were 79 for 2 in the 14th over and then 97 for three after 16.

Phillips finally opened up with three straight sixes off Cottrell in the 17th over which produced 21 runs. While wickets fell at the other end, Philips upped the scoring with a flurry of fours and sixes. He hit another six in a 15-run last over as the Tallawahs reached 147 for six.

For Patriots, Kieran Powell opened the innings with Evin Lewis suffering a groin injury. The other opener Chris Lynn was the first to go as Patriots closed the first six overs at 39 for one.

Then in a span of 10 runs, Patriots lost four wickets and were reduced to 52 for five.

Spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb ur Rahman did a fine job with two and one wickets respectively as Patriots never challenged. Lewis came to bat and scored 21 in 16 but it wasn't enough.

Tallawahs will meet Trinbago Knight Riders on Tuesday (September 1).


Story first published: Sunday, August 30, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
