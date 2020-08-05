CPL 2020: Team analysis: Barbados Tridents: Strength, Weakness, Squad, Stars to watch, Prediction

Barbados Tridents are the defending champions of the CPL and here MyKhel is analysing the strength and weakness of their squad ahead of the much-awaited competition.

1. Strength

The Tridents have a potent team filled with players such as Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles etc. They also have talented leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who was the highest wicket-taker in the CPL 2019 bagging 22 wickets from 9 matches with a best of 5 for 19, also the tournament's best figures. They will be a hard bench to beat because of that all-round strength.

2. Weakness

A team that has such variety of players often will not have any obvious chinks. But once you paddle through the primary line of resplendent stars, we can see that the Tridents' second line does not evoke the same level of confidence. But on the positive side, the frontline stars should be able to pull them through the tournament barring some unforeseen events like injury.

3. Squad

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shayan Jahangir

4. Stars to watch

Rashid Khan will be the front-runner for obvious reasons. In 2019, he had a few injury issues and now the leg-spinner has recovered sufficiently and will be eyeing a return to his brilliant best in CPL 2020. Hayden Walsh Jr too will be one to sit up and take note of because of his exploits in the last season. Then we have Jason Holder and Johnson Charles, an explosive opener.

5. CPL 2020 prediction

The Tridents should definitely will be in the Qualifiers, and anything less will be a massive disappointment. But imagining them as CPL 2020 champions too is not a stretch of imagination considering the fire power in their line-up.