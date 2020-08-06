CPL 2020: Team analysis: Jamaica Tallawahs: Strength, Weakness, Squad, Stars to watch, Prediction

However, Gayle had later withdrawn from the CPL 2020 itself. Despite that the Tallawahs are the two-time champions in 2013 and 2016 and those title runs were interspersed with fourth and third places finish four times and in CPL 2019 they finished last in the points table with two wins and eight loses. Can they make a comeback? MyKhel takes a look at their strength and weakness.

1. Strength

The Tallawahs remains the only franchise to field 11 local players in a match but since then they have deviated from such optics and began to give a good presence to talented players from outside. They have roped in South African leg-spinner Tabrez Shamsi, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to bolster their bowling. They also have the Caribbean flavour in Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell, captain of last season, Chadwick Walton, the wicket-keeper, pacer Oshane Thomas etc giving the squad a rounded look.

2. Weakness

The Jamaicans in all probability will rely heavily Russell and Brathwaite to make an impact through bat while Shamsi and Lamichhane will be their primary weapons with the ball. But the rest of the line-up are not sure to make much impact and if the big names derail then the Jamaicans will have a tough time in the CPL 2020.

3. Squad

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud, Tabrez Shamsi.

4. Stars to watch

Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tabrez Shamsi.

5. Prediction

A top-four finish should be their aim in CPL 2020 but even that too would not be easy.