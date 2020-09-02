CPL 2020: Match 23: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

On the paper, there are little reasons why the Knight Riders cannot continue their streak as they looked the strongest and settled unit in CPL 2020. Can Patriots effect a shock of colossal nature? Be part of the excitement with MyKhel's Dream11 Fantasy tips and playing XI suggestions.

1. Team News: Trinbago Knight Riders

They seem the unstoppable force in the CPL 2020. They have won all the seven matches without much ado and under skipper Kieron Pollard the Knight Riders looked a settled unit too. The return of Sunil Narine after being absent from a couple of matches owing to a procedure to remove kidney stone has further bolstered them. Colin Munro, who struggled for big scores in the last few matches, too has returned to form with a well-timed fifty against Jamaica Tallawahs in the last game. Their spin-dominated attack has been a headache for all the opponents and has found their range in the slowish pitches for the CPL 2020.

2. Team News - St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Nothing seemed to have gone right for the Patriots in the CPL 2020. They have managed just one win from seven matches and languishing at the bottom of the table with 2 points and it is fair to assume that their CPL 2020 campaign is as good as over. The only standout performer in their side is skipper and veteran pacer Rayad Emrit and apart from him others - batsmen and bowlers - have struggled for consistency and form.

3. Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Kharry Pierre, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Ewin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Joshua Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin, Sohail Tanvir, Alzzari Joseph, Rayad Emrit, Ish Sodhi, J Jaggesar, I Khan.

4. Dream11

Lendil Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Rayad Emrit, Kharry Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Tanvir.

5. Match details

Date: September 2

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: FanCode