CPL 2020: Zouks defend another modest total as league stage comes to an end

They collapsed, losing nine wickets for 45 runs in 44 balls. That included three sets of two wickets in two balls.

Rahkeem Cornwall (32 in 29 balls) and Mark Deyal (11) gave the Zouks a decent start as they batted first. Even though they did not get a solid partnership early, the runs did come along.

At the end of the Powerplay the Zouks were 35 for 1 but soon after Andre Fletcher was superbly caught by Jermaine Blackwood. Cornwall got two sixes but Sandeep Lamichhane bowled him soon after. At halfway Zouks were 66 for 4.

Roston Chase led the attack from there and attacked Veersamy Permaul a straight six followed by a paddle-swept four. Lamichhane and Mujeeb tightened up the bowling and the Zouks 88 for 4 after 14. At one stage Lamichhane bowled 11 dot balls in a row.

Najibullah Zadran (35 in 25 balls) broke the shackles with his reverse sweeps with fours and sixes, too. Najibullah and Chase put on 61 for the fifth wicket. The Zouks reached 125/5 off 18 and the last two overs produced 20 as Chase remained not out on 32 and the total touched 145 for six.

Glen Phillips and Jermaine Blackwood gave Tallawahs a solid partnership despite a slow start of 17 in three overs. The Tallawahs reached 46 for no loss off the Powerplay. Then it was 55 for no loss after eight overs and 72 for no loss in 10.

With wickets in hand, another 74 in remaining 10 overs should have been comfortable. Once Phillips was bowled by Zahir Khan for 49 off 36 at total 84, the procession began. They lost wickets in quick succession and were left 11 short at 134 for nine when the overs ran out.

Chase had 17 to defend off the last over to Mujeeb ur Rehman and Fidel Edwards, who were never likely to get close. The Tallawahs go into a semi-final against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Brief scores:

St Lucia Zouks 145/6 (Najibullah 35, Chase 32*, Cornwall 32; Mujeeb 2/28, Lamichhane 1/20, Edwards 1/24, Permaul 1/27) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 134/9 (Phillips 49, Kirton 25, Blackwood 25; Glenn 3/16, Zahir 3/25, Williams 2/27) by 11 runs

Player of the match: Zahir Khan

