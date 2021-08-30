CPL 2021: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Rutherford fifty powers Patriots

1

The Amazon Warriors, seeking their maiden title win, had paced their innings superbly and they had Hafeez to thank, his 70 runs from 59 balls anchored the innings allowing Hetmyer to play his natural game.The pair put on a 101-run partnership from 67 deliveries, but both fell in successive balls in the 18th over. Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King then scrambled some late runs to ensure the Amazon Warriors posted their highest score of the tournament so far.A target of 167 looked a hard task, but the Patriots openers Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas laid the foundation for the chase with an opening stand of 69.The introduction of South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir proved crucial for the Amazon Warriors as he removed both openers to swing the game back in their favour.However, the heroes from the Patriots opening game, Rutherford and Dwayne Bravo, forged another match winning partnership to bring the Patriots to the verge of victory.Bravo was dismissed with 18 runs still needed but Rutherford made light work of the equation with his second 50 of the tournament to seal a memorable win for the Patriots.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors: 166/3 (Hafeez 70, Hetmyer 52; Tahir 2/26, Smith 1/30) lost to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: 168/4 (Rutherford 58 not out, Thomas 31; Van Meekeren 2/23, Allen 1/31) by six wickets.