CPL 2021: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Rutherford fifty powers Patriots

Basseterre,
August
30:
St
Kitts
&
Nevis
Patriots
maintained
their
unbeaten
start
to
the
Caribbean
Premier
League
(CPL
2021)
with
a
dramatic
six
wicket
victory
over
the
Guyana
Amazon
Warriors
on
Monday
(August
30).
The Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a very challenging 166/3 buttressed by a sparkling partnership between Mohammed Hafeez and Shimron Hetmyer.
In reply, the Patriots fired once more with the bat, to chase down the target, led by Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 59 from 34 balls.
Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors: 166/3 (Hafeez 70, Hetmyer 52; Tahir 2/26, Smith 1/30) lost to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: 168/4 (Rutherford 58 not out, Thomas 31; Van Meekeren 2/23, Allen 1/31) by six wickets.
