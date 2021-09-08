Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Ali Khan, Pollard power Knight Riders

By
Ali Khan of TKR (CPL via Getty Images)
Ali Khan of TKR (CPL via Getty Images)

Basseterre, September 8: Trinbago Knight Riders cruised to victory in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) encounter with Jamaica Tallawahs, winning by a commanding 75 runs on Tuesday night (September 7).

The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to field first. Trinbago Knight Riders, the defending champions, initially struggled to score runs as they were restricted by Imad Wasim and Veerasammy Permaul, but a late onslaught from captain Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert ensured they reached 167 for 4 after the duo blasted 28 runs in the final over.

Jamaica Tallawahs struggled to build partnerships amidst some fantastic bowling from Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul and Ali Khan as they finished 92 all out against the defending champions who are also the four-time winners of the tournament.

1
9918-nonopta-11251


Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a slow start as Lendl Simmons and CPL debutant Leonardo Julien batted patiently. The Tallawahs were firmly in control through some disciplined bowling, but Seifert coming in the 18th over changed the complexion of the game as he smashed 24 runs off just 8 balls, his partnership with Pollard amounting to a remarkable 62 runs off 20 deliveries.

The Tallawah's response was hindered by the returning Khan, making his first appearance of this year's Hero CPL, as he took three wickets in the Powerplay for just two runs, including that of both openers, Kennar Lewis and Haider Ali. Spinners Narine, Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre further stifled the Tallawahs, with Khan returning later on in the match to pick up his fourth wicket of the day.

Trinbago Knight Riders now have four wins in CPL 2021 as they look to defend their title this year.

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders: 167/4 (Simmons 42, Pollard 39; Imad Wasim 1/13, Brathwaite 1/16) beat Jamaica Tallawahs: 92 all out (Powell 22, Brathwaite 14; Ali Khan 4/6, Narine 2/11) by 75 runs.

Comments

MORE CPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 8, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments