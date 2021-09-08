CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Ali Khan, Pollard power Knight Riders

Basseterre, September 8: Trinbago Knight Riders cruised to victory in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) encounter with Jamaica Tallawahs, winning by a commanding 75 runs on Tuesday night (September 7).
The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to field first. Trinbago Knight Riders, the defending champions, initially struggled to score runs as they were restricted by Imad Wasim and Veerasammy Permaul, but a late onslaught from captain Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert ensured they reached 167 for 4 after the duo blasted 28 runs in the final over.
Jamaica Tallawahs struggled to build partnerships amidst some fantastic bowling from Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul and Ali Khan as they finished 92 all out against the defending champions who are also the four-time winners of the tournament.
Trinbago Knight Riders now have four wins in CPL 2021 as they look to defend their title this year.
Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders: 167/4 (Simmons 42, Pollard 39; Imad Wasim 1/13, Brathwaite 1/16) beat Jamaica Tallawahs: 92 all out (Powell 22, Brathwaite 14; Ali Khan 4/6, Narine 2/11) by 75 runs.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.