CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Ali Khan, Pollard power Knight Riders

1

9918-nonopta-11251

Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a slow start as Lendl Simmons and CPL debutant Leonardo Julien batted patiently. The Tallawahs were firmly in control through some disciplined bowling, but Seifert coming in the 18th over changed the complexion of the game as he smashed 24 runs off just 8 balls, his partnership with Pollard amounting to a remarkable 62 runs off 20 deliveries.The Tallawah's response was hindered by the returning Khan, making his first appearance of this year's Hero CPL, as he took three wickets in the Powerplay for just two runs, including that of both openers, Kennar Lewis and Haider Ali. Spinners Narine, Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre further stifled the Tallawahs, with Khan returning later on in the match to pick up his fourth wicket of the day.

Trinbago Knight Riders now have four wins in CPL 2021 as they look to defend their title this year.

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders: 167/4 (Simmons 42, Pollard 39; Imad Wasim 1/13, Brathwaite 1/16) beat Jamaica Tallawahs: 92 all out (Powell 22, Brathwaite 14; Ali Khan 4/6, Narine 2/11) by 75 runs.