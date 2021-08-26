CPL 2021: List of broadcasters, commentators, sponsors; Star Sports, FanCode to telecast in India

In addition, the tournament will be live streamed over Facebook or YouTube into 60 countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh. In India the CPL 2021 will be live on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be on FanCode.



The tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park, one of the highest scoring grounds in world cricket.

The tournament will get underway on Friday (August 26) with the opening match seeing the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who will be eyeing their maiden CPL title. Meanwhile, Trinbago, to be led by West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard, will want to add a fifth title to their cabinet. They are the most successful team in the CPL.



Sunset+Vine will again help to raise the bar in terms of production quality, capturing the on-field action alongside an impressive line-up of commentators, including Danny Morrison and Simon Doull teaming up with local experts Ian Bishop, Samuel Badree Darren Ganga and Alex Jordan.



The CPL 2021 will see a number of enhancements to the coverage which will feature 26 cameras and supporting audio and video equipment. There will be live field tracking, augmented reality graphics and the revolutionary Kookaburra Smart Ball which will be used in a professional tournament for the first time.

The Smart Ball will give an unprecedented about data about each delivery which will be delivered in real time to the commentators.



Pete Russell, CPL 2021 CEO, said: "Last year we saw another record year in terms of global viewership with 523.5million views for the 2021 tournament. We are confident that we will see impressive viewership numbers in 2021. The standard of players is fantastic, both from overseas and from the Caribbean, and we can't wait to get underway in St Kitts and Nevis on the August 26."



The CPL 2021 has also announced that 12 major global brands have signed up with the event.

Hero Motorcorp return as the title sponsor for the tournament for the seventh season and they will be joined by official partners Digicel, El Dorado Rum, Republic Bank, Angostura Chill, Dream XI and Fun88.



The official sponsors for the tournament are Visa, FedEx, Guardian Life, OmegaXL and Unilever's brands Lifebuoy and Degree.



Jamie Stewart, CPL 2021 Commerical Director, said: "CPL simply wouldn't exist without the support of our valued sponsors. We thank them once again for their continued commitment to the tournament through these challenging times, and look forward together to another great edition of the world's second most popular T20 league."



In addition the league has partnered with Rario for NFT collectibles and fan cards, and Socios for fan tokens.

