CPL 2021: List of broadcasters, commentators, sponsors; Star Sports, FanCode to telecast in India

Basseterre, August 26: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) has confirmed the list of official broadcasters for the 9th edition of the tournament as the event will go live in India, England, New Zealand, Australia, America, Canada, South Africa, UAE besides across the Caribbean.
The tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park, one of the highest scoring grounds in world cricket.
The
tournament
will
get
underway
on
Friday
(August
26)
with
the
opening
match
seeing
the
defending
champions
Trinbago
Knight
Riders
taking
on
the
Guyana
Amazon
Warriors,
who
will
be
eyeing
their
maiden
CPL
title.
Meanwhile,
Trinbago,
to
be
led
by
West
Indian
all-rounder
Kieron
Pollard,
will
want
to
add
a
fifth
title
to
their
cabinet.
They
are
the
most
successful
team
in
the
CPL.
Sunset+Vine will again help to raise the bar in terms of production quality, capturing the on-field action alongside an impressive line-up of commentators, including Danny Morrison and Simon Doull teaming up with local experts Ian Bishop, Samuel Badree Darren Ganga and Alex Jordan.
The CPL 2021 will see a number of enhancements to the coverage which will feature 26 cameras and supporting audio and video equipment. There will be live field tracking, augmented reality graphics and the revolutionary Kookaburra Smart Ball which will be used in a professional tournament for the first time.
The
Smart
Ball
will
give
an
unprecedented
about
data
about
each
delivery
which
will
be
delivered
in
real
time
to
the
commentators.
Pete Russell, CPL 2021 CEO, said: "Last year we saw another record year in terms of global viewership with 523.5million views for the 2021 tournament. We are confident that we will see impressive viewership numbers in 2021. The standard of players is fantastic, both from overseas and from the Caribbean, and we can't wait to get underway in St Kitts and Nevis on the August 26."
The CPL 2021 has also announced that 12 major global brands have signed up with the event.
Hero
Motorcorp
return
as
the
title
sponsor
for
the
tournament
for
the
seventh
season
and
they
will
be
joined
by
official
partners
Digicel,
El
Dorado
Rum,
Republic
Bank,
Angostura
Chill,
Dream
XI
and
Fun88.
The official sponsors for the tournament are Visa, FedEx, Guardian Life, OmegaXL and Unilever's brands Lifebuoy and Degree.
Jamie Stewart, CPL 2021 Commerical Director, said: "CPL simply wouldn't exist without the support of our valued sponsors. We thank them once again for their continued commitment to the tournament through these challenging times, and look forward together to another great edition of the world's second most popular T20 league."
In addition the league has partnered with Rario for NFT collectibles and fan cards, and Socios for fan tokens.
Sponsor details:
Title Sponsor: Hero Motorcorp
Official Partners: Republic Bank, Digicel, El Dorado Rum, Angostura Chill, Dream XI, Fun88
Official Sponsors: Visa, FedEx, Guardian Life, Unilever Lifebuoy, OmegaXL
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.