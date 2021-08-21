CPL 2021: Records & Stats Overview ahead of Caribbean Premier League 9th edition

The Knight Riders will be eager to add a fifth title, while the Warriors will be eyeing their maiden title in the CPL 2021.

Here are some stats from the CPL, which has given some quality, competitive cricket since 2013.

1. Most runs

2436 runs: Lendl Simmons (Matches: 82, Strike-rate: 120.41, 50: 19).

2354 runs: Chris Gayle (Matches: 76, Strike-rate: 133.44, 100: 4, 50: 13).

2081 runs: Andre Fletcher (Matches: 78, Strike-rate: 118.30, 50: 11).

2056 runs: Johnson Charles (Matches: 78, Strike-rate: 128.58, 50: 13).

1966 runs: Kieron Pollard (Matches: 81, Strike-rate: 152.99, 100: 1, 50: 10).

2. Most 6s

162: Chris Gayle

129: Ewin Lewis

126: Kieron Pollard

125: Lendl Simmons

113: Darren Bravo

103: Andre Russell

3. Highest individual scores

132: Brandon King

121: Andre Russell

116: Chris Gayle

111: Chris Gayle

110: Dwayne Smith

4. Most ducks

9: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons

8: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard

7: Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle

6: Umar Akmal, Denesh Ramdin, Dwayne Smith

5: Shane Shillingford, Krishmar Santoke, Sohail Tanvir, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Chadwick Walton.

5. Highest team totals

267/2: Trindad and Tobago Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

242/6: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs

241/4: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

226/6: St Lucia Stars vs Barbados Tridents

226/5: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trindad and Tobago Riders

6. Most wickets

106: Dwayne Bravo (79 matches)

96: Ryad Emrit (85 matches)

85: Krishmar Santoke (58 matches)

78: Sunil Narine (76 matches)

74: Sheldon Cottrell (57 matches)

7. Best economy rate

5.45 runs per over: Sunil Narine

5.77 runs per over: Mohammad Nabi

5.80 runs per over: Sandeep Lamichhane, Imran Tahir

5.85 runs per over: Daniel Vettori

5.88 runs per over: Shadab Khan

8. Best bowling figures

6/6: Shakib al Hasan

5/3: Sohail Tanvir

5/15: Mohammad Nabi

5/19: Hayden Walsh

5/20: Raymon Reifer

9. Most catches

57: Kieron Pollard

43: Dwayne Bravo

37: Andre Russell

33: Rovman Powell

31: Jason Holder