CPL 2021: Records & Stats Overview ahead of Caribbean Premier League 9th edition

Basseterre, August 21: The ninth season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) will begin here at the Warner Park from August 26 with a match between defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The Knight Riders will be eager to add a fifth title, while the Warriors will be eyeing their maiden title in the CPL 2021.
Here are some stats from the CPL, which has given some quality, competitive cricket since 2013.
1. Most runs
2436 runs: Lendl Simmons (Matches: 82, Strike-rate: 120.41, 50: 19).
2354 runs: Chris Gayle (Matches: 76, Strike-rate: 133.44, 100: 4, 50: 13).
2081 runs: Andre Fletcher (Matches: 78, Strike-rate: 118.30, 50: 11).
2056 runs: Johnson Charles (Matches: 78, Strike-rate: 128.58, 50: 13).
1966 runs: Kieron Pollard (Matches: 81, Strike-rate: 152.99, 100: 1, 50: 10).
2. Most 6s
162: Chris Gayle
129: Ewin Lewis
126: Kieron Pollard
125: Lendl Simmons
113: Darren Bravo
103: Andre Russell
3. Highest individual scores
132: Brandon King
121: Andre Russell
116: Chris Gayle
111: Chris Gayle
110: Dwayne Smith
4. Most ducks
9: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons
8: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard
7: Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle
6: Umar Akmal, Denesh Ramdin, Dwayne Smith
5: Shane Shillingford, Krishmar Santoke, Sohail Tanvir, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Chadwick Walton.
5. Highest team totals
267/2: Trindad and Tobago Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs
242/6: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs
241/4: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
226/6: St Lucia Stars vs Barbados Tridents
226/5: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trindad and Tobago Riders
6. Most wickets
106: Dwayne Bravo (79 matches)
96: Ryad Emrit (85 matches)
85: Krishmar Santoke (58 matches)
78: Sunil Narine (76 matches)
74: Sheldon Cottrell (57 matches)
7. Best economy rate
5.45 runs per over: Sunil Narine
5.77 runs per over: Mohammad Nabi
5.80 runs per over: Sandeep Lamichhane, Imran Tahir
5.85 runs per over: Daniel Vettori
5.88 runs per over: Shadab Khan
8. Best bowling figures
6/6: Shakib al Hasan
5/3: Sohail Tanvir
5/15: Mohammad Nabi
5/19: Hayden Walsh
5/20: Raymon Reifer
9. Most catches
57: Kieron Pollard
43: Dwayne Bravo
37: Andre Russell
33: Rovman Powell
31: Jason Holder
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.