CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player Mikyle Louis removed from tournament for breaching bio-bubble

Basseterre, August 30: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player Mikyle Louis has been forced to leave the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) following a breach of the tournament operating protocols, and will take no further part in this year's tournament, the tournament organisers said a media release.
The CPL 2021 protocols for 2021 state, inter alia, the following:
"The tournament bubble will be maintained for the entire duration of the tournament and no one from outside the bubble will be allowed in at any of the bubble locations. Conversely, no one from inside the bubble will be allowed out of the main bubble areas. Persons who break these rules will be expelled from the tournament - no exceptions."
Speaking on the incident, CPL 2021 Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall said: "Following the receipt of some tragic news about a close friend, the player took the unfortunate and ill-advised decision to leave the hotel bubble without permission.
"While the league is sympathetic about the circumstances which led to the player's decision, it cannot allow the integrity of its Covid-secure bubble to be compromised."
First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.
There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket.
Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs.
The 2021 tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from August 26 to September 15 behind closed doors because of the Covid 19 protocols. The players are also living under bio-bubble atmosphere during the tournament.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.