CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player Mikyle Louis removed from tournament for breaching bio-bubble

"While the league is sympathetic about the circumstances which led to the player's decision, it cannot allow the integrity of its Covid-secure bubble to be compromised."

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The 2021 tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from August 26 to September 15 behind closed doors because of the Covid 19 protocols. The players are also living under bio-bubble atmosphere during the tournament.