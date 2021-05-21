CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots retention: Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen among retained; Dwayne Bravo roped in

The Patriots have brought in two players from other franchises. They have signed Dwayne Bravo from Trinbago Knight Riders in a trade deal that saw Denesh Ramdin go the other way. They have also signed Sherfane Rutherford from Guyana Amazon Warriors.

CPL 2021: Guyana Amazon Warriors player retention: Pooran, Hetmyer among retained; rope in Hafeez

In addition to these two signings, they have retained seven players for the upcoming season. The franchise has retained Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon Russ Jaggesar and Rayad Emrit. Exciting young prospects Joshua da Silva and Dominic Drakes round out the retentions. The Patriots have eight spots to fill to complete their squad and these will be announced in the coming weeks.

CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders Player retention: Pravin Tambe released, Kieron Pollard to lead

Mahesh Ramani, Patriots' owner, said: "The St Kitts and Nevis Franchise extends a warm welcome to the new players joining us this year as well as to our retained core team for yet another exciting season of the Hero CPL. This year makes it extra special with us playing at our home - Warner Park. I would like to thank all our team players, support staff and management as well as our global fan base for their continued love and support. I look forward to an amazing season in 2021."

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Retentions: Dwayne Bravo (traded from TKR), Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sharfane Rutherford (traded from Guyana Amazon Warriors), Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua da Silva.