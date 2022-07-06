CPL 2022: St Lucia Kings announce overseas players; Faf Du Plessis, Tim David join the side

Faf du Plessis, who captained the Kings to a second successive CPL final in 2021, will return for this season. Faf was the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

He will be joined by Tim David, who played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022, and David Wiese who were both instrumental to the Kings success during the 2021 season.



This season will also see the return of Scott Kuggeleijn who played for the Kings in 2020, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket taker that season.

The Kings have one more overseas spot left to fill and this will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Kings will have six more spots to fill at the CPL 2022 draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast on Thursday (July 7).

St Lucia Kings squad: Retained Players: Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal.

New Signings: Faf du Plessis (Overseas), Johnson Charles, Tim David (Overseas), Mark Deyal, Scott Kuggeleijn.

The Kings can sign one more foreign player outside the draft. In the Draft, the Kings can rope in 6 players.