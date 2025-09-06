Cricket CPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Barbados vs Antigua and Barbuda By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 10:20 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

CPL 2025 Points Table: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 witnessed another thrilling contest at Kensington Oval, Barbados, where Antigua and Barbuda Falcons edged past Barbados Royals by four wickets on Saturday, September 6.

The victory not only kept the Falcons in the hunt for the playoffs but also deepened the Royals' struggles, who remain winless this season.

Put in to bat first, the Royals posted a competitive 187/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a fluent knock from captain Brandon King. The opener dominated the innings with an unbeaten 98 off 65 deliveries, striking six fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 150. Quinton de Kock chipped in with 27, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed a quickfire 29. However, the Falcons bowlers managed to restrict the flow of runs in the death overs, with Salman Irshad picking up two crucial wickets.

In response, the Falcons chased down the target in dramatic fashion, finishing at 188/6 in the last ball. Wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous played the defining innings of the match, blasting 85 not out from just 53 deliveries. He found support from Kevin Wickham (26), Imad Wasim (17). Daniel Sams was the standout bowler for the Royals, claiming three wickets, but his efforts weren't enough to prevent another defeat for his side.

With this result, the CPL 2025 points table has been reshaped. Trinbago Knight Riders remain on top with 12 points from eight matches, having already qualified for the playoffs. Saint Lucia Kings, also on 12 points but with a superior net run rate (+1.300), sit second. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons moved up to third place with nine points from nine matches, keeping their qualification hopes alive despite a negative NRR (-0.938).

CPL 2025 - Points Table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Trinbago Knight Riders (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.135 Saint Lucia Kings 8 5 1 0 2 12 +1.300 Antigua & Barbuda Falcons 9 4 4 0 1 9 -0.938 Guyana Amazon Warriors 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.713 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.180 Barbados Royals 6 0 5 0 1 1 -0.452

Guyana Amazon Warriors, with six points from five outings, are positioned fourth and remain strong contenders for the knockout stages. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots trail in fifth with four points, while Barbados Royals languish at the bottom with just one point from six games, their campaign all but over.

As the league enters its business end, the fight for the remaining playoff spots promises to deliver more nail-biting encounters.