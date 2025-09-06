English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

CPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Barbados vs Antigua and Barbuda

By

CPL 2025 Points Table: The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 witnessed another thrilling contest at Kensington Oval, Barbados, where Antigua and Barbuda Falcons edged past Barbados Royals by four wickets on Saturday, September 6.

The victory not only kept the Falcons in the hunt for the playoffs but also deepened the Royals' struggles, who remain winless this season.

CPL 2025 Points Table
CPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Barbados vs Antigua and Barbuda, Photo: WIPA- X

Put in to bat first, the Royals posted a competitive 187/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a fluent knock from captain Brandon King. The opener dominated the innings with an unbeaten 98 off 65 deliveries, striking six fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 150. Quinton de Kock chipped in with 27, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed a quickfire 29. However, the Falcons bowlers managed to restrict the flow of runs in the death overs, with Salman Irshad picking up two crucial wickets.

In response, the Falcons chased down the target in dramatic fashion, finishing at 188/6 in the last ball. Wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous played the defining innings of the match, blasting 85 not out from just 53 deliveries. He found support from Kevin Wickham (26), Imad Wasim (17). Daniel Sams was the standout bowler for the Royals, claiming three wickets, but his efforts weren't enough to prevent another defeat for his side.

With this result, the CPL 2025 points table has been reshaped. Trinbago Knight Riders remain on top with 12 points from eight matches, having already qualified for the playoffs. Saint Lucia Kings, also on 12 points but with a superior net run rate (+1.300), sit second. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons moved up to third place with nine points from nine matches, keeping their qualification hopes alive despite a negative NRR (-0.938).

CPL 2025 - Points Table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Trinbago Knight Riders (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.135
Saint Lucia Kings 8 5 1 0 2 12 +1.300
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons 9 4 4 0 1 9 -0.938
Guyana Amazon Warriors 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.713
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.180
Barbados Royals 6 0 5 0 1 1 -0.452

Guyana Amazon Warriors, with six points from five outings, are positioned fourth and remain strong contenders for the knockout stages. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots trail in fifth with four points, while Barbados Royals languish at the bottom with just one point from six games, their campaign all but over.

As the league enters its business end, the fight for the remaining playoff spots promises to deliver more nail-biting encounters.

Story first published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out