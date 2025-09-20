Cricket CPL 2025: What Happened In Play-Offs? Who Are The Finalists? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 9:55 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

CPL 2025: The Caribbean Premier League 2025 has reached its grand finale stage, and the excitement is at its peak as two of the strongest teams - Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors - prepare to battle for the coveted trophy on Monday, September 22 (IST), at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The road to the final has been nothing short of dramatic. The Eliminator clash saw Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) come up against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. The Falcons posted a fighting total of 168, but TKR's powerful batting unit was simply too good. Chasing briskly, they overhauled the target in just 17.3 overs, sending a clear signal that they were peaking at the right time.

Qualifier 1 had its own share of thrills, with defending champions Saint Lucia Kings squaring off against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Batting first, the Warriors could only muster 157 before being bowled out, but their bowlers rose to the challenge. Restricting the Kings to 143, they pulled off a 14-run victory, sealing a direct entry into the final and booking their second consecutive appearance in the summit clash.

That left the Kings facing TKR in Qualifier 2 for one last shot at the championship bout. But their title defense was halted in emphatic fashion. Batting first, Trinbago piled up an imposing 194 on the board. In reply, the Kings crumbled under pressure, finishing well short by 56 runs. With that result, TKR confirmed their place in the final, setting up a mouth-watering clash against Guyana.

Eliminator: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons- TKR Won By 9 Wickets

Qualifier 1: Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors- GAW Won By 14 Runs

Qualifier 2: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings- TKR Won By 56 Runs

This final has a rich backdrop of history. TKR remain the most decorated franchise in CPL with four titles, while the Amazon Warriors, champions in 2023, will be chasing their second crown. Interestingly, this will be the third time these two giants collide in a CPL final. Trinbago had the upper hand in 2018, but the Warriors turned the tables with their triumph in 2023.

Individually, there are plenty of match-winners on either side. For the Warriors, Shai Hope has been in sensational touch as the tournament's leading run-getter. Their bowling has been spearheaded by veteran Imran Tahir and Gudakesh Motie, with Dwaine Pretorius providing key breakthroughs. On the other hand, TKR will rely on the experience and firepower of Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran, and Kieron Pollard. Usman Tariq has been their standout bowler this season and will once again be crucial.

With Guyana hosting the finale, the Warriors will also have the advantage of playing in front of passionate home supporters. A packed Providence Stadium awaits what promises to be another classic CPL finale between two heavyweight contenders.