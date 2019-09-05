Cricket
Ashes 2019: Overton says England bowlers must 'stand up' on day two

By Opta
Craig Overton broke the 116 stand between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne
Manchester, September 5: Craig Overton says it is up to "someone to stand up and be the man" for England with the ball in the fourth Ashes Test after Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put Australia on top on a rain-affected day one.

Stuart Broad (2-35) had the tourists in trouble on 28-2 after removing David Warner without scoring and Marcus Harris (13) on a windy, wet day in Manchester but they had recovered to 170-3 when play was abandoned with only 44 overs possible.

The in-form Labuschagne (67) and the returning Smith (60 not out) put on 116 for the third wicket before Overton cleaned up the former with a peach of a delivery.

Paceman Overton, playing his first Test on home soil, says England must look to make early inroads on the second day as they eye a 2-1 lead with one match to play.

"We feel like we can come back with a positive attitude and try to make a difference, get someone to stand up and be the man to get conditions back in our favour," said the towering quick.

"We're probably slightly behind but we felt the conditions weren't quite with us today, with the rain and wind.

"We can come back tomorrow, get a couple of early ones and we'll be right back in the game.

"Smith is obviously a world-class player, and he's back as Test number one (in the batsmen rankings).

"He's always going to be difficult but we've got our plans, so we'll try to keep going to them and hope to get him out."

Day 1 - Stumps: AUS 170/3 (44.0) vs ENG
Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
