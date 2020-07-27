Cricket Association of Blind president rallies for visually impaired, disabled victims of COVID-19

Mahantesh GK, who is also the Founder-Chairman of the Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, has played a pivotal role in carrying out various relief measures, providing over 2,50,000 packed food for disabled and daily-wage workers, 22,000+ PPE and health kits and 16,000+ dry ration kits for the disabled and marginalised since the lockdowns crippled the neglected sections of the society.

"Life has always been tough for the physically handicapped and disabled members of our country. But the pandemic has made them even more helpless, literally unable to muster two square meals," Mahantesh GK, who himself is blind, said on Monday (July 27).

"We have tied up with various corporates to not only offer our services at their doorstep but have also made direct cash transfers to the tune of Rs 25 lakh already," he added.

"The members of Samarthanam, many of whom suffer from different physical disabilities, have gone further, going into Red Zones and Containment Areas without fearing for their own lives to aid our more vulnerable brothers and sisters," Mahantesh GK said.

Samarthanam has also tied up with governments, hospitals and other organisations to extend basic and medical essentials to the poor, the elderly, doctors, healthcare workers and frontline warriors.

Among other things, they have provided Dry Ration Kits, PPEs, Healthcare Kits, Packed food, ICU Beds, Soap dispensers, Ply masks and even Tabs and other virtual education equipment.

Source: Media Release