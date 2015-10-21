Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Cricket coach booked for sexually assaulting minor boy in UP

Written By: Staff

Ghaziabad, Oct 21: A cricket coach has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy for the past three years at his training centre, police said here today.

The victim's father approached police last night and lodged an FIR in this connection, a police official said.

Cricket coach booked for sexually assaulting minor boy in UP.
In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that the coach has been sexually assaulting his son for last three years.

The matter came to light 15 days ago, when the victim narrated his ordeal to parents, the official said.

The accused Naman Sharma, coach of a cricket academy at Morta village, Delhi-Meerut road, has been booked under section 377 IPC, said Station House Officer of Sihani Gate police station Ranvir Singh said.

The boy has been sent for medical examination and the case is under investigation, he said. "We are waiting for the medical report. The coach will be nabbed soon, if found guilty," the SHO added.

PTI

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies won by 7 wickets (DLS Method
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2015, 20:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2015

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue