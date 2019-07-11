Cricket enthusiast dies watching India's World Cup defeat; another attempts suicide

ICC World Cup Special Page | ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semifinal: How Kiwis flew over India

Unable to bear cricketer M S Dhoni's run out, Srikant Maity apparently suffered a heart attack and died, police said on Thursday.

Maity, 33, owner of a cycle repairing shop at Sekenderpur in West Bengal's Hooghly district, fell unconscious immediately after watching the former India team captain being run out in the cricket match at Manchester in England on Wednesday, police said. Dhoni's exit was the turning point of the crucial match, which Srikanta was watching on his mobile phone at his shop, they said.

Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had.Jai hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rFwxiUdqK5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 10, 2019

When Dhoni was declared run out, Maity trembled and fell down in a severe shock and lost consciousness, police said quoting villagers. The villagers rushed him to Khanakul Rural Hospital where the doctors declared him 'brought dead', the police said.

Shastri, Kohli to be asked tough questions by BCCI

They organised a commemorative programme on Thursday and condoled the death of Srikanta, who is survived by his son and daughter. Two-time champions India made a shock exit from the quadrennial showpiece after failing to chase a modest target of 240 following a top-order batting collapse.

The defeat also led to a 25-year-old man attempting suicide in Odisha's Kalahandi district by consuming poison on Thursday, state police said. The man, who was identified as Sambaru Bhoi of Singhbhadi village, watched the match on television along with his friends on Wednesday evening.

ICC World Cup 2019: Cricketers, actors react as India lose to New Zealand in the high-stakes semi-final

Bhoi was confident that India would win and had even argued with his friends about it, said Odisha police quoting the man's parents. Bhoi was reportedly depressed at the outcome of the match. He left his home in the early hours and consumed poison in an agricultural field, police said.

He was rushed to Dharamgarh Sub-divisional Hospital by his family and later shifted to the district hospital at Bhawanipatna. Bhoi is under treatment at the district hospital and according to doctors his condition is now stable.