Cricket Extras: DDCA rejects Azad's application, Bedi complaints to Ombudsman

While DDCA didn't give any official reason for the rejection, it is understood that Azad's application had been rejected on two counts. Firstly, he is 61 years old. While the DDCA hasn't kept any age-cap, they would prefer somebody below 60 years for the job.

Secondly, Azad had previously been a DDCA selector from 2002-04, same time when he was also the national selector from North Zone.

"Bishan paaji has officially raised the issue with the DDCA ombudsman because there aren't any grounds to reject Kirti's (Azad) application among those who have offered their candidature. He is a Test cricketer and World Cup winner," a close friend of Azad told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As per sources, former opener Ashu Dani, leg-spinner Chetanya Nanda and former coach Bhaskar Pillay are in fray to become selectors. As far as coach's position is concerned, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is in the fray along with Manoj Prabhakar.

Dav Whatmore to coach Nepal:

The Cricket Association of Nepal on Thursday appointed World Cup-winning former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore as their chief coach for the upcoming season.

Whatmore initially was about to coach India's first-class side Baroda but since BCCI SOP with regards to cricket during COVID-19 explicitly asks states to avoid having senior citizens (60 plus) in its squad as support staff, the state unit decided against availing Whatmore's services.