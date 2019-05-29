Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni sets field while batting against Bangladesh - Watch

By
Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni sets field while batting against Bangladesh - Watch

New Delhi, May 29: From finishing the games in style to giving vital tips to the bowlers in order to trap the batsmen, there are things which only Mahendra Singh Dhoni could do on the cricket field. The titan of Indian cricket is known for his uniqueness on the pitch.

During India's ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh at Sofia Gardens in Cardiff, MS Dhoni entertained his fans with a blistering century and rewinded the clock to give a glimpse of the Dhoni of the past. Everyone was elated to see Dhoni batting freely and attacking the opposition bowlers early on and hitting sixes at will.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule

The 37-year-old cricketer slammed a brilliant 113 off 78 deliveries as India posted a massive 359/7 against Bangla Tigers. Team India won the game quite convincingly by 95 runs and the Men In Blue seemed to have found the answers to the questions they were looking for just before the tournament. Dhoni looked in his zone all through his innings in the game and played some trademark big hits. The veteran even reached his century with a massive six over the bowler's head.

But a memorable sight was embeded in the minds of the cricket experts and Indian fans when Dhoni started setting Bangladesh's fielding while batting.

In the 39th over bowled by Sabbir Rahman, the wicketkeeper-batsman stopped the bowler midway and advised him to remove his fielder from mid-wicket to square-leg. The bowler immediately made the fielding change and the play resumed.

Dhoni advising the opposition bowler to make fielding changes left the commentators as well as the fans on social media giggling.

Here's the video:

Centurions Dhoni and KL Rahul (108) starred with the bat while bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja warmed-up nicely.

KL Rahul settles India's No. 4 debate
Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
