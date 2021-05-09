Cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary takes oath as Minister of State in Mamata Banerjee Government

Mamata Banerjee who was sworn is as Bengal CM on May 5, expanded her cabinet on Monday by adding 43 three ministers, including 19 ministers of state, of which was one was Tiwary.

The cabinet expasnion took place at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in the presence of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a simple ceremony, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

The 35-year-old, who played 12 One-day Internationals and three T20s for India, is one of the 15 new faces in the ministry and has been given the youth and sports portfolio.

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary is now Bengal Minister of State for Youth and Sports. https://t.co/ps3Tjj5oy9 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) May 10, 2021

Tiwary, who contested on a TMC ticket, had defeated BJP’s Rathin Chakraborty in the West Bengal Assembly elections held in five phases in April.

The former international cricketer, who joined politics just ahead of the Bengal elections, had contested from the Shibpur Assembly constituency in Howrah.

The 35-year-old began his career in politics on a thumping note, and after his win, Tiwary had told the Telegraph, "At this point I am not thinking of taking up sports administration. But I'll always work for the betterment of sportspersons and sports in general.”

Your safety is my responsibility. Like I have been doing on the field of cricket, I will keep on leading the battle for my #Shibpur family as well against COVID-19. The game has begun. I am sure we will win here as well.#WeAreOne #WeAreInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/uzx9DvpEnH — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 8, 2021

Following his win, the former India international, took to social media and said that winning the elections was just a small win and the real win would be when the state would defeat the dreaded coronavirus.

"This victory belongs to every citizen of Shibpur, this victory belongs to all who supported me & also who didn’t. Congratulations to all of you! But it’s not the right time to celebrate. We'll wait till out Bengal wins the battle over Covid-19. Stay safe, Joy Bangla,” tweeted Tiwary.