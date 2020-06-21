Cricket
Cricketers must tune their focus firmly on making an injury-free comeback post-COVID-19: Sandeep Patil

By

New Delhi, June 21: Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil believes these are testing times and the players should be both mentally and physically prepared as and when cricket resumes during the post-COVID-19 times.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Winning the Cup -- 1983', Patil expressed his views on how players can be mentally ready to bounce back, "These are pretty uncertain times and the challenge to bounce back without any injuries will be a real task for any player. But they need to remember that all these challenges will first have to be dealt with strongly in the mind. You need to begin slowly and ensure that you tune your focus firmly on making an injury-free comeback."

Talking about his tenure as the coach of Kenya cricket team during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, the former Mumbai cricketer said he inculcated the self-belief in the players and the team went on shocking everyone with their performance in the showpiece event.

Patil added, "Even during my tenure as coach of Kenya, I used to always focus on players being mentally strong before any tournament. During the '83 World Cup final, after we were restricted to 183, we thought we were down and out. But before stepping onto the field for the second innings, we all made a very fervent resolution in our minds and as a team. The rest they say is history!"

Talking about Indian Cricket team's performance against reigning world champions West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final, Patil - who was part of the WC-winning side - said his team was mentally focussed on winning the trophy.

"Bowling to the likes of Greenidge, Viv Richards was no easy task but because we were focussed on laying our hands on that trophy, we were able to do it. So, being mentally mature is very important for any sportsperson, not just cricketers," he signed off.

Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 14:51 [IST]
