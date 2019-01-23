Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

CSK contributes Rs 3 lakh towards Jacob Martin's treatment after Krunal Pandya, Sourav Ganguly offer financial help

By
CSK contributes Rs 3 lakh towards Jacob Martins treatment after Krunal Pandya, Sourav Ganguly offer financial help

Chennai, Jan 23: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has contributed Rs three lakh towards the treatment cost of former India and Baroda cricketer Jacob Martin, who is on life support at a Vadodara hospital.

Martin, 46, who played 10 One-Day Internationals between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident in December and sustained injuries to his lungs and liver.

"Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited transferred a sum of Rs three lakh towards the medical expenses of Martin," KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said.

"We got it touch with Baroda Cricket Association officials to understand his financial situation. We hope and pray for his speedy recovery," Viswanathan added.

Earlier, former India captain Sourav Ganguly was the first to offer financial help to the ailing cricketer. Later, current India cricketer Krunal Pandya too sent a blank cheque to provide monetary help to the cricketer.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 119/1 (25.2 vs NZL 157
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue