CSK contributes Rs 3 lakh towards Jacob Martin's treatment after Krunal Pandya, Sourav Ganguly offer financial help

Martin, 46, who played 10 One-Day Internationals between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident in December and sustained injuries to his lungs and liver.

"Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited transferred a sum of Rs three lakh towards the medical expenses of Martin," KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said.

"We got it touch with Baroda Cricket Association officials to understand his financial situation. We hope and pray for his speedy recovery," Viswanathan added.

Earlier, former India captain Sourav Ganguly was the first to offer financial help to the ailing cricketer. Later, current India cricketer Krunal Pandya too sent a blank cheque to provide monetary help to the cricketer.