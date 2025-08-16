CSK deny Ravichandran Ashwin's claim of paying extra to sign Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025

Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Chennai Super Kings have released a statement denying any wrongdoing in the Dewald Brevis deal, which saw the South Africa player roped in to the side in the middle of the IPL 2025 season.

The world witnessed a surprising revelation when star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin claimed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid "extra money" beyond the base price to secure the services of South African sensation Dewald Brevis as a mid-season replacement player. The claim stirred a wave of controversy, prompting CSK to issue an official statement refuting any breach of IPL rules.

Ashwin's Reveal on Dewald Brevis Signing

In a candid disclosure on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained the negotiation dynamics behind mid-season player signings,

"I heard 2-3 teams were in talks with him, but they weren't willing to pay extra, so negotiations fell through. While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player's agent to negotiate on an 'X' amount apart from the base price to acquire his services," Ashwin said.

According to Ashwin, CSK was ready to pay this extra amount, which reportedly convinced Brevis to join them.

Ashwin further elaborated on player strategy, saying, "The player will say, if you give me X amount extra, I will come. That happens because the player knows if he is released next season, he will go for good money. So his concept was that, you pay me good money now, or else I will go for more next year."

CSK's Firm Rebuttal

But the Chennai Super Kings quickly issued a strong rebuttal to these claims, stressing the franchise's full compliance with IPL regulations.

"All actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of the IPL," a statement from CSK read on Saturday.

They cited the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27 clause 6.6, which governs replacement signings:

"A replacement Player can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season." Dewald Brevis was signed at ₹2.2 crore as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh, who was also signed at ₹2.2 crore, ensuring financial parity.

CSK maintained that no under-the-table payments or rule violations occurred, reinforcing the integrity of their recruitment process.