CSK vs LSG IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats

CSK posted a huge total of 210 but the LSG came up with an explosive chase and won the match in the last over, courtesy massive hits by Evin Lewis and Quinton de Kock.

Here’s then the post-match presentation, full list of awards and stats and records.

1. Full list of Awards (All carry Rs 1 lakh each)

Crack it 6s: KL Rahul (LSG)

Power Player of the Match: Robin Uthappa (CSK)

Most Valuable Asset: Evin Lewis

Fastest delivery: Dushmantha Chameera (LSG, 144 kmph)

On the Go 4s: Quinton de Kock (LSG)

Player of the Match: Evin Lewis (LSG)

2. Post-match comments

KL Rahul, LSG Captain: “He (Ayush Badoni) has a big heart and he is a fighter for a young boy. It shows the character to bounce back with the wet ball. He is someone who wants to grow and learn. He spends time with the spin coach. Credit for that should go to Vijay Dahiya and GG (Gambhir). They were the ones who wanted him. His batting has been phenomenal. Can bowl as well. Great find for Indian cricket.

“You can give yourselr a couple of overs. If you get a couple of boundaries then it settles the nerves. We got the start we wanted for a big chase. I told him before the first game that he will be batting at three. It doesn't matter. Spinners or fast bowlers he knows one way. His timing has gotten a lot better. Great to see players coming in and winning games, puts a smile on the captain's face.”

Evin Lewis, LSG, Man of the Match: “Very good pitch, once you get in you can score freely. I just backed my strengths and ability. I think he is a very confident guy. I saw him (Badoni) in the nets. I just try to keep it simple and want to do the best for the team.”

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: “We had a very good start, Robbie and Shivam Dube were playing brilliantly. We had a good start, but in the fielding, we have to take catches then you'll win matches. We should have taken those chances.

“There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn't sticking to the hand. Next time, we have to practise with the wet ball. We batted brilliantly in the top-six and in the middle-overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans.”

Quinton de Kock, LSG batsman: "Unbelievable. Good for team's morale, great win. Came out fighting, to come out on top is very special. We thought we could chase down 210, after first two-three overs we could see it was a good wicket, to get it done was well done for us.

“Nice to get out and just bat, wasn't in too much rush, knew it was a good enough wicket, and nice for other boys to get out, and Evin played a hell of a knock, so did the youngster (Ayush Badoni). 210 was always going to be a close game but the boys were quite calm. To get it done is a hell of a job done.”

3. Stats & Records

1. Highest successful chases in IPL

1. 224 RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020

2. 219 MI vs CSK, Delhi, 2021

3. 215 RR vs Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad, 2008

4. 211 LSG vs CSK, Mumbai, 2022

2. Dwayne Bravo of CSK became the highest wicket-taker in the IPL. He now has 171 wickets, 1 more than Lasith Malinga.

3. Evin Lewis of LSG scored the fastest fifty of IPL 2022, off just 23 balls.