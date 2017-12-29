Dale Steyn, Chris Morris return to South Africa squad for the first Test against India

Bengaluru, December 29: All-rounder Chris Morris, pacer Dale Steyn and regular skipper Faf du Plessis all returned to South Africa squad for the first Test against India at Cape Town starting from January 5.

Morris has recovered from a groin injury and he has replaced paceman Duanne Olivier in the 15-man squad which is announced only for the first Test.

Both Steyn and Du Plessis had missed the four-day Pink ball Test against Zimbabwe due to viral infection. In the absence of Faf, AB de Villiers led South Africa in the Test against Zimbabwe which the Proteas won inside just two days.

The fitness of Quinton de Kock was in doubt after a hamstring niggle but the selectors have named him in the squad.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.