Dale Steyn names Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock as his favourite batsmen; Cummins his top pick as bowler

By
New Delhi, Dec 22: Veteran South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has revealed three of his favourite batsmen in world cricket. The legendary Protea pacer has picked up AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and Quinton de Kock as his top choice.

During a question/answer session on micro-blogging website Twitter, the 36-year-old cricketer was asked by a user, "who is your favourite batsmen???" and the pacer replied "QDK, Ab, Virat (Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, and Virat Kohli."

The right-arm pacer has played a lot of cricket with these batsmen and knows them quite closely. De Villiers and De Kock have played alongside Steyn in the national side while the pacer has shared the dressing room with the Indian captain during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Steyn was picked up by RCB during the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata for the upcoming season of the cash-rich domestic league.

Later, when he was asked about his favourite fast bowler at the moment, he picked up Australia speedster Pat Cummins.

A fan asked Steyn, "Your favourite current fast bowler?" to which the latter replied, "Pat Cummins, he can buy all the drinks."

Cummins was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL 2020 Auction for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore. The right-arm pacer thus became the costliest overseas player in this history of the IPL.

Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
