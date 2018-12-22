Cricket

Uncapped Paterson replaces Philander in Proteas Test squad

By Opta
Johannesburg, December 22: Uncapped seamer Dane Paterson has replaced Vernon Philander in South Africa's squad for the first Test against Pakistan.

Philander was ruled out due to a fractured finger after the Proteas had already lost paceman Lungi Ngidi to a knee injury.

Paterson has been called up for the opening encounter of the three-match series at Centurion, which starts on Boxing Day.

Cricket South Africa's selection convener Linda Zondi said of the 29-year-old: "We have been looking at him for some time.

"He is a bowler who has performed on the domestic scene consistently for a long time and he will be our back-up for the first Test."

Paterson has played three one-day internationals and eight Twenty20s for his country but has not yet been given his chance in the longest format.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
