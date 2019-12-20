Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Somersaulting Ahmad skittles Sixers as Hurricanes win in BBL

By Sacha Pisani
Qais Ahmad
Qais Ahmad finished the job for Hobart Hurricanes in Alice Springs.

Alice Springs, December 20: Spin sensation Qais Ahmad starred with four wickets and an eye-catching somersault celebration as Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 25 runs in the Big Bash League on Friday.

Ahmad took four for 12 in four overs, as well as running out Daniel Hughes with a direct hit from mid-on in Alice Springs, where the Sixers collapsed from 48 for one to 61 for eight before being bowled out for 104.

Hobart's score of 129 for nine owed much to opener D'Arcy Short, whose 51 represented comfortably the highest score of the contest.

1
9947-nonopta-200104

Josh Philippe (24), the star of the Sixers' opening-game win over Perth Scorchers, and James Vince (18) had their side on course in reply, but Ahmad then took centre stage in spectacular fashion.

SHORT GETS THINGS STARTED

Short, the top-scorer in the 2017-18 BBL, made a crucial contribution with his 40-ball knock, which contained five fours and a solitary six.

The opener timed the ball sweetly and went on to claim three catches in the field as part of a fine display.

David Miller (16), Ben McDermott (15) and George Bailey (12) were the only other Hobart batsmen to reach double figures, with Sean Abbott (3-20), Tom Curran (2-30) and Ben Dwarshuis (2-25) all returning impressive figures for the Sixers.

AHMAD THE HERO

While Short led the supporting cast, Ahmad was the hero for the Hurricanes and he had the celebrations to match.

The 19-year-old Afghanistan star wreaked havoc, taking 4-5 from his first 10 deliveries.

After executing a brilliant run-out to dismiss Hughes (2), Ahmad quickly claimed the scalps of Moises Henriques (2), Curran (1), Abbott (0) and Dwarshuis (2).

The Curran wicket brought additional excitement as a jubilant Ahmad, who is known for his acrobatics, launched into a front flip.

There was no way back for the Sixers. Jordan Silk and Ben Manenti each made 22, but their efforts only delayed the inevitable.

James Faulkner (2-11 from 2.5 overs), Simon Milenko (2-29 from four overs) and Riley Meredith (1-10 from four overs) also played key roles for Hobart.

More BIG BASH LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Gopichand says time to buck up
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue