Darren Sammy: I will reveal names of those who abused me racially unless they reach out

Sammy had earlier tweeted that he was called 'kalu' during that time and said Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera too was not spared of that term. Later, Sammy had withdrawn that tweet and even some of his teammates at that time like Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Venugopala Rao said they were not aware of such comments.

Now, Sammy once again alluded to the incident through another tweet and demanded those who used the term to reach out to him. "Recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word. I saw u as brothers," Sammy wrote on his Twitter and Instagram handles.

Sammy's comments are particularly notable at a time when the protests against racism are spreading worldwide after a George Floyd was killed by a Miami policeman couple of weeks back. The sporting world has also been united against this malice since then and several sportspersons have come forward to speak out against it.

Sammy, through a tweet, had also asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to act against racial discrimination and said the fight is not just about America but about the entire world.

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday," Sammy had tweeted

The ICC had also tweeted a video showing the importance of sticking together irrespective of cast, colour and creed.