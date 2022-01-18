Dasun Shanaka's maiden ODI ton goes in vain as Zimbabwe edge Sri Lanka by 22 runs in 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe - who lost the first ODI - registered a 22-run win and kept their hopes alive in the three-match series. Defending a respectable total of 302, the visitors restricted the hosts to 280/9 in the stipulated 50 overs. The Crain Ervine-led side held on to its nerves in the last 10 overs to deny the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Shanaka - who slammed his maiden ODI ton - kept the hosts in the hunt with a century stand with Kamindu Mendis - who notched up his maiden ODI fifty - for the fourth wicket. But Richard Nagarava ended the stubborn 118-run stand for the fifth wicket between captain Shanaka and Mendis by getting the latter caught for 57.

Shanaka then forged a partnership of 66 runs for the sixth wicket with Chamika Karunaratne to keep hosts in the hunt. But Shanaka's dismissal in the 45th over, bowled by in-form pacer Tendai Chatara, proved fatal for the hosts as the scoreboard pressure got the better of the remaining batsmen and Sri Lanka could only muster in the run chase.

Earlier in the match, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat first in a must-win game for the tourists. Ervine also led his side from the front as he scored 91. After openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Regis Chakabva gave Zimbabwe a solid start, Ervine stitched crucial partnerships with opener Chakabva and Sean Williams.

Williams and captain Ervine - who missed his century by 9 runs - then put on a century-stand to revive their team. However, the senior all-rounder provided a late impetus for the visitors with his 46-ball 56 and helped the side post 302 for the loss of 8 wickets.

The focus now shifts to series-decider on January 21.