Did MS Dhoni's lesson to world cricket help David Miller beat India? Ajay Jadeja believes so

The Men In Blue's struggle against express pace and bounce were exposed in the game as South Africa's quality fast bowling battery tormented them. As a result, Indians were restricted to a below-par total of 133/9 after they elected to bat first.

It was Suryakumar Yadav's best knock of his short international career which helped India post that total. The right-handed batter from Mumbai made batting look ridiculously easy on the spicy Perth surface and notched up a sensational fifty.

India vs South Africa, T20 WC 2022: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Stats, Post-match Presentation

In response, South Africans were also challenged by Indian pacers in the small run chase. Arshdeep Singh once again bowled another dream first spell to rock the Proteas early. However, Aiden Markram (52 off 41 balls) and David Miller (59 not out off 46 balls) ensured the target was achieved in 19.4 overs.

Miller has been winning games for his team with his composed knocks and proving he's one of the best T20 finishers in the business currently. Miller's knock against India was a testimony to his improved match awareness as the left-handed batter hardly took any risk in his stay into the middle and took his team home.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja - while hailing Miller for his knock - claimed that it is a lesson that former India cricketer MS Dhoni taught the world and Team India suffered because of that.

"What David Miller has done with his game and taken it to another level is not by adding any shots or adding anything else. He's become calmer and waits for the opposition to make a mistake by taking the game deep. The lesson that MS Dhoni has taught the rest of the world, we are suffering because of that," noted Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

While speaking about Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the game against South Africa, Jadeja claimed that the Indian skipper failed to rotate his bowlers effectively.

"It felt like Rohit Sharma was not able to use his resources well or he was kind of stuck with using a particular bowler in a particular position. Arshdeep Singh could have bowled three overs at the top, but maybe he thought that then who else would take care at the backend. There are certain factors which are still not comfortable," he added further.