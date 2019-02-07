Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saker resigns as Australia assistant

By Opta
David Saker resigns from the role of Australias assistant coach
David Saker resigns from the role of Australia's assistant coach

Melbourne, February 7: Australia assistant coach David Saker has resigned effective immediately after two and a half years in the role.

Saker, 52, joined Cricket Australia in July 2016, but his resignation was confirmed on Thursday.

Australia head coach Justin Langer said Saker's role had been discussed since he took the reins in May last year.

"David joined the Australian men's team as an assistant coach in 2016 having achieved success with both the England cricket team and Victorian team," he said in a statement.

"David and I have had ongoing discussions over the past nine months about his role with the team, and we agreed it's the right time to head in a different direction in the best interests of the team.

"I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution, in particular in the role he has played in helping develop a core group of Australian pace bowlers.

"I wish David all the best for the next chapter in his coaching career."

Troy Cooley was named Australia's assistant coach for upcoming one-day international series against India and Pakistan.

With an Ashes series against England coming up away from home for Australia, Saker's departure is a blow.

"I'd like to thank Cricket Australia for the opportunity to help coach the Australian men's team over the past three seasons," Saker said.

"I've enjoyed my time with the team, in particular working closely with a great group of fast bowlers and in time will look forward to a new coaching role."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: EVE 0 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: cricket australia odi david saker
    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue