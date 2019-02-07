Saker resigns as Australia assistant

Saker, 52, joined Cricket Australia in July 2016, but his resignation was confirmed on Thursday.

Australia head coach Justin Langer said Saker's role had been discussed since he took the reins in May last year.

"David joined the Australian men's team as an assistant coach in 2016 having achieved success with both the England cricket team and Victorian team," he said in a statement.

"David and I have had ongoing discussions over the past nine months about his role with the team, and we agreed it's the right time to head in a different direction in the best interests of the team.

"I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution, in particular in the role he has played in helping develop a core group of Australian pace bowlers.

"I wish David all the best for the next chapter in his coaching career."

Troy Cooley was named Australia's assistant coach for upcoming one-day international series against India and Pakistan.

With an Ashes series against England coming up away from home for Australia, Saker's departure is a blow.

"I'd like to thank Cricket Australia for the opportunity to help coach the Australian men's team over the past three seasons," Saker said.

"I've enjoyed my time with the team, in particular working closely with a great group of fast bowlers and in time will look forward to a new coaching role."