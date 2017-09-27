David Warner 100: 'I never thought I would come so far'

Bengaluru, September 27: Australian opener David Warner will complete 100 one-day internationals on Thursday (September 27) during the fourth one-dayer against India at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Warner reflected on his career and the landmark during a press meet on the eve of the match.

Excerpts:

On the milestone: It's a significant milestone for myself and my family. It's a dream come true to play even one game, but to come from playing that Twenty20 in Melbourne in front of 90,000 people to be called up a couple of games later to represent Australia in the ODI format... I'm extremely proud of where I am today.

"I never thought I would come so far. I've learnt a lot in the early stages of my career. One, how to play the game; you can't just come out and tonk it from ball one like in Twenty20 cricket.

"And I sort of adapted to that approach to four-day cricket and then Test match cricket actually allowed me to play the game properly and show myself that there's a lot more time in 50-over cricket than there was in 20-over cricket.

On the bond between him and Steve Smith: Smithy brought up his 100th game recently. We've come a long way from where we were as juniors, not being peeps, me being dropped and him taking my spot etc. We've had a great friendship over those years and for us to play in our 100th together is massive for us and we're very proud of that.

On the turning point in ODI career: Playing Test cricket really allowed me to actually nurture my game in the 50 overs - take my time and try and bat through the middle period as well.

"I didn't really think about that when I first came into the set up. We had Pup, Smithy, Mike Hussey, these guys that were such good finishers. I just thought my role was to go out there and blast through 15-20 overs.

And you don't realise it that you're there to bat 50. Through the last 18 months I've had such a consistent patch because I've learnt to adapt to that mentality well now.