David Warner hungry for more after MCG heroics in Australia's hammering of Proteas

Warner had not reached three figures in a Test since January 2020 before making a magnificent 200 in his landmark match in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old's double century laid the platform for a victory that sealed Australia's first Test triumph over South Africa on home soil for 17 years.

Australia's win by an innings and 182 runs moved Pat Cummins' team a step closer to sealing a place in the World Test Championship final next year, and man of the match Warner is hungry for more after silencing his critics.

He said: "It's a phenomenal achievement by the boys. We saw some crazy stuff from [Alex] Carey and [Cameron] Green and that century from Carey.

"I never doubted my abilities. It is all about coming out here, I have trained my backside off in the nets. I just needed to get out there and perform on the big stage.

"I have obviously committed to play the next year's World Cup and I want to carry on for as long as possible."

Nathan Lyon took 3-58 and Scott Boland 2-49 as Australia bowled the Proteas out for only 204 to take an unassailable lead, while Mitchell Starc claimed 1-62 as he got through 18 overs despite a finger injury that will keep him out of the final Test.

Australia captain Cummins said: "The win is right up there. We have had a number of great contests against South Africa over the years. It's really sweet and something to be proud of.

"The way the two veterans of our side, David Warner and Steve Smith batted in the heat was as gutsy a performance in the heat. And then for Starc to bowl through injury, and Green to bat like that – we are really proud of that effort.

"Warner's energy was great and to do it in his 100th Test was great. Carey is one of our favourites. He has been awesome for us in white-ball cricket."